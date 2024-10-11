The family of a couple killed by their own daughter "in cold blood" have described their heartbreak, as she was jailed for life for their murders.

Virginia McCullough, 36, poisoned her parents John and Lois McCullough, and also attacked her mother with a hammer and a knife.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday she was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years.

After sentencing, Mr and Mrs McCullough's family said they had been "left devastated and heartbroken".

“Our Dad was caring and hardworking and he had a passion for education and writing. He worked tirelessly in his career in university education, which spanned many years.

“Dad enjoyed lots of hobbies, with particular favourites being golf and snooker. As we think of Dad, we remember the numerous jokes he used to tell us and the laughs he gave us.

“Our Mum was kind, caring and thoughtful. Mum delighted in her grandchildren.

“She had friends from around the world through her penfriend hobby, many of whom she had written to for several decades. Mum had a passion for history, and maintained a keen interest in the royal family."

Virginia McCullough, 36, admitted murdering her parents as she was arrested by police. Credit: Essex Police

The couple had a shared love for the seaside, where they spent much time together, and had hoped to move to the coast in their retirement.

The family added: "Mum and Dad always enjoyed the time they spent with us; family was their pride and joy.

“Our family has been left devastated and heartbroken at the deaths of our parents who were taken from us so cruelly.

“As we try to move forward with our lives, we will remember the happy times we enjoyed with them.

“Our Mum and Dad are forever in our hearts, and are loved and missed beyond any measure.

“We request privacy as we continue to grieve the loss of our dear parents.”

They also thanked Essex Police for their "tireless work in trying to achieve the best possible justice for our beloved parents", and to those who had supported the family.

