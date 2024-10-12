Play Brightcove video

A class A drug dealer was caught throwing £19,000 worth of drugs into a prison

A drug dealer whose DNA was found on packages worth thousands of pounds being thrown into a prison has been jailed.

Hubert Berus, 23, was caught on CCTV several time between January and May 2021, climbing over fencing at HMP Peterborough and throwing items over the prison walls.

On one occasion, an officer spotted Berus and two others running away to the nearby skatepark and stashing something in a ramp.

A package containing class A drugs, with a prison value of £19,200, was recovered and found to have Berus' DNA on it.

On another occasion a package containing almost £2,000 worth of cannabis and tobacco was recovered after it landed in the sterile area between the prison wall and the exercise yard. Again, this was tested and found to have Berus’ DNA on it.

Following an arrest for a different matter, his mobile phone was downloaded which uncovered messages of him bragging about throwing the package into HMP Peterborough.

Berus, of Earls Close, Fletton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (4 October) where he was sentenced to a total of three years and two months in prison, after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Detective Constable Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “Not only does this case show our commitment to tackling drug dealing in our county, but also the seriousness of prohibited items going into our prisons. This will absolutely not be tolerated.

“This has been a long and complex investigation, however I am pleased Berus has now admitted his crimes and will be spending significant time behind bars.”

