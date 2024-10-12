A 21-year-old killer is starting a life sentence after stabbing a man to death in a "revenge attack" outside a seaside bookmakers.

Junior Suleimane was caught on CCTV as he knifed 23-year-old Felizardo Jose Vieira-Balde in an alleyway off Wellington Road in Great Yarmouth in February last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Suleimaine blamed Vieira-Balde for a previous incident in which Suleimane was injured.

Police were called to the stabbing in an alleyway off Wellington Road.

CCTV footage showed Suleimane entering a shop on St Peter's Road before spotting Vieira-Balde walking past. He removed a large knife from his bag, approached the victim and stabbed him once in the chest.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack, from Norfolk Police, said: “Suleimane arrived at the scene of the crime prepared to commit the most serious act of violence.

"Felizardo was a young man with a bright future loved by his family and community. His family have shown great resilience while waiting for the sentencing result today."

Felizardo Jose Vieira-Balde.

Suleimane fled the scene of the attack with his uncle, Jaimes Antonia Santos.

The pair were tracked as they travelled to Loddon in Norfolk, where an associate Vitor Silva helped them move on to Cambridge.

Police tracked them to London and then Leeds City Bus Station where they were arrested on board a bus.

Suleimane, of Market Place, Great Yarmouth, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years.

Santos, 44, of Nelson Road South, and Silva, 22, of Crossway Terrace, Loddon, were also jailed after admitting assisting an offender. Santos was sentenced to two years and seven months while Silva was sentenced to two years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know