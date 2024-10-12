A man has been arrested a car crashed and became embedded in a house.

Police were called to Fisher Close, in Ramsey St Mary's, Cambridgeshire at about 5.30pm on Monday 7 October, after a silver BMW 3 Series estate crashed into a property.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Monday October 7. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

No one was injured but a 28-year-old man from Ramsey was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possession of cannabis.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the car or has CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage of it prior to the crash to contact them.

