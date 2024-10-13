Plans to completely transforms parts of a town centre, that has been derelict for a decade, have been described as the “biggest transformation in the area since the great fire”.

The project bringing life back to the Greyfriars area of Northampton, would see a new outdoor amphitheatre, park, homes and an expanded and modernised Northgate Bus Station.

The Corn Exchange building would become a multi-purpose arts and entertainment centre, with Belgrave House, which the council said is currently an “unattractive building that looms over the Greyfriars site”, being revamped.

The council say the development would create 1,600 permanent jobs, contribute £140m to the local economy and £21m in additional spending from residents and visitors.

Greyfriars bus station being demolished in 2015 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northampton's bus station, once described as "the mouth of hell" by broadcaster Kevin McCloud, was demolished in 2015.

Greyfriars was described in the Lonely Planet guide as "infamously ugly".

Cllr Bob Purser told the council “I would have thought this is probably the biggest transformation in Northampton town centre since the great fire.

“If we think of what Mike Ingram [local historian] used to say that Northampton’s been in decline since the late middle ages maybe this is an opportunity to reverse that- a site of this scale gives us that opportunity. ”

The Greyfriars regeneration project is the largest town centre brownfield site in West Northamptonshire Credit: West Northamptonshire Council

A report sent to the West Northamptonshire Council set out ideas of how to redevelop the area, which is the largest town centre brownfield site in West Northamptonshire.It will also see improvements to the East and West Island, Mayorhold Multi Storey Car Park, Newlands Car Park, Victoria Street Car Park, the Corn Exchange, and the Northgate Bus Station.

“It is the biggest change that we’ve had in years and it’s really exciting that all of these parts are coming together" said Cllr Daniel Lister.

“This is a huge site and it’s a real great opportunity for us to fix some of those wrongs that we’ve had before.”

English Cities Fund, an organisation which delivers large-scale regeneration, will work alongside the council to transform the area.

Further public consultation and surveys will now take place.

