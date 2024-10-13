The World Conker Championships returned to Peterborough as competitors swung into action for the ultimate crown.

More than 200 people entered the competition which took place at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick on Sunday.

The event sees participants go head-to-head using conkers threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s nut.

Each player takes three alternate strikes at the opponent’s conker.

The event first started in 1965 and has since raised more than £400,000 for charities that support the visually impaired.

Competitors also dress to impress with many sporting conker-themed costumes and hats.

St.John Burkett is one of the event organisers. Credit: ITV Anglia

Event organiser St.John Burkett said: "It's the 60th year but 57th event and we're at a different site. We've moved to this site because its quintessentially British. It's a beautiful valley, beautiful place, a nice event which takes place on the cricket pitch with a pub garden.

"We have a couple thousand spectators at last onsite. We have got 256 competitors in the adult competition and about 110 in the junior competition so it remains very popular, sold out again."

"Conkers come from childhood memories. Its not something that is taken too seriously, you can neter this and not be too worried if you lose. You can also be gracious in winning because the prize is the World Championship and you can call yourself 'World champion' there is no money involved, it is just a nice thing to do."

All competitors need to follow a stringent set of rules to ensure the event is as fair as possible, which includes the conkers and laces used being provided by organisers and laces cannot be knotted further or distorted.

