A memorial service to commemorate twelve airmen who died when their bomber plane ran into trouble and crash landed to avoid a Cambridgeshire village has taken place.

On October 13 1949, an American Superfortress bomber took off from RAF Lakenheath on a training flight. Moments later, the engine caught fire.

The pilot managed to steer the burning plane, loaded with live bombs and fuel, away from the village of Isleham but it crashed and exploded in a field half a mile away.

On Sunday, villagers in Isleham gathered at St Andrew's Church to remember the 11 US airmen and one British RAF officer who were killed when the US bomber crashed.

According to newspaper articles from the time, the plane flew over Isleham on fire with a wing hanging off.

Once it crash landed, the explosion was felt for around 15 miles.

The service took place at St Andrews Church. Credit: ITV Anglia

Jeff Stannard travelled from America to attend the service. His great uncle, 1st Lieutenant Roger Stannard was the plane's co-pilot.

He said: " I have numerous aunts and uncles and cousins who all know of the crash but never had any detailed information about what happened to Roger my uncle.

"So having that kind of closure and knowing there are people who are honouring the crew who value what they did and the reason they gave their lives is very meaningful."

Villagers remembered the twelve servicemen. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mark Fletcher, Chair of the Isleham Society Heritage Group said: "This tragic event is a key part of Isleham’s rich village history and our community will forever be indebted to the brave crew who, on encountering difficulties with their aircraft, took the courageous decision to remain on board in order to steer it away from the centre of the village, thus avoiding what would undoubtedly have been a huge loss of lives.

"It feels right that 75 years on we pay our respects, and carry out the wishes of the coroner who conducted the inquest after the crash and who said that 'When we think of this tragedy in the future we should remember the gallant act of the pilot and crew of this craft.' “

Richard Radcliffe, Chair of Isleham Parish Council said: "We are so very pleased to welcome senior representatives from USAF, the RAF, local and regional councils, and relatives of the aircrew who lost their lives to take part in this Remembrance Service.

"This tragedy has shaped the lives of so many families and we hope that future generations will continue to honour their memory."

