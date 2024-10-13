Police are appealing for information after a springer spaniel was stolen from a garden in Suffolk.

Puffin was taken from an address in London Road, Brampton between 1.45pm and 2pm on Sunday 22 September.

She is described as a black and white female springer spaniel and is an adult female.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been offered an adult female, black and white springer spaniel for sale to o contact the Halesworth Response Investigation Team.

