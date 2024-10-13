Thousands of runners took to the streets on Sunday to run one of the flattest half marathons in the country.

The Great Eastern Run, which takes place in Peterborough, saw more than 5,000 runners travel to the city to run the half-marathon or Anna's Hope 5km fun run.

The race organisers, Good Running Events, said they expected more than "£250,000 to be fundraised for more than 20 different charities."

The Anna's Hope 5km fun run also took place, raising money for the brain tumour charity set up by Carole Hughes in memory of her daughter who died 18 years ago.

A half-marathon and 5km fun run took place. Credit: ITV Anglia

Carole Hughes says: "we help over 200 children a year in this region alone and we are very different to most charities as every single penny goes to the cause.

"We are delighted to be involved with the Great Eastern Run, which we have been involved with for the psst sixteen years and we try to bring the magic to the race."

"Its just such an amazing day. It is about bringing the community together and not just the community but the region as well. Its helping us spread our awareness and I'm so grateful for all our fairies that come out because they give all their time and without the community, we couldn't do what we do."

Race Director Aaron Murrell says: "Its a very very flat, fast route so it's a cracking opportunity for both 5K runners as well as half-marathon runners to be able to get their personal best times.

"The work is all year round, its fantastic to be able to put this event together. Its a lot of work to be able to do but its great to be able to host it for everybody and see everyone come down and have an amazing day with us."

