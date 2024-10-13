Unions have called on the government to give the go ahead for Suffolk's Sizewell C nuclear plant.

The General Secretaries of energy unions Prospect and the GMB have written to Sir Keir Starmer urging him to give the green light to the project.

The unions say that t he Final Investment Decision on this major infrastructure project is set to "unlock thousands of jobs, as well as deliver secure clean power for generations to come."

But the scheme's opponents have claimed the project will be "slow" to build, destroy the protected landscape and damage the tourism economy along Suffolk's coast.

Mike Clancy, General Secretary, Prospect and Gary Smith, General Secretary, GMB say: "In a time of increasing global uncertainty, Sizewell C is pivotal in helping the UK meet its net-zero targets, delivering sustainable energy, and strengthening the economy.

"The Final Investment Decision (FID) has already been delayed, and we are now at a critical point in which a decision needs to be made to ensure a seamless transition of workers and supply chains from Hinkley Point C.

"Any delay risks demobilizing the workforce and supply chain, which could lead to unnecessary construction delays, increased costs, and an impact on the economic benefits the project offers the UK."

In August, the government announced a new scheme which will unlock billions of pounds to support building the nuclear power station.

At the time, a Stop Sizewell C spokesperson said: "At a time when the overarching message from the Labour government is that there is no money, this is an extraordinary statement.

"Sizewell C has already chewed through £2.5bn, and now we learn that there is the potential for a staggering £5.5bn more of our taxpayers' money to be thrown at this white elephant.

"Labour complained about a black hole in the country's finances yet now they are proposing to dig still further. Where would this cash come from?"

The unions are urging the government to give the project the green light ahead of the government's investment summit on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know