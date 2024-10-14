Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV of Anita Rose walking her dog before she was attacked, as her family made a fresh appeal on BBC Crimewatch Live. (Pictures: Suffolk Police/BBC Crimewatch Live)

The daughter of a dog walker whose murder is being investigated by police says her killer is "still out there", as an appeal was made months on from her death.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with facial injuries on a rural path in Brantham, Suffolk on the morning of 24 July and died in hospital four days later.

Suffolk Police are continuing to investigate Ms Rose's death and on Monday her daughter Jessica Cox appeared on BBC's Crimewatch Live.

Ms Cox said her mother "felt safe" and loved walking in Brantham, having moved to the area six years ago.

In an emotional interview, she said: "We don't understand how someone could brutally, horrifically attack someone while they're walking their dog.

"I really want anyone who has any information, however small or insignificant they think it may be, to come forward and speak to the police.

"We need to find the person who did this to my mum, they need to face justice.

"It won't be enough, but they did it to my mum and they could do it to somebody else, and they're still out there."

Anita Rose was described as "well known" and "loved" by her family. Credit: Suffolk Police

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms Rose's death.

The 57-year-old left her home in Palfrey Heights at around 5am on 24 July to take her dog - a springer spaniel called Bruce - for a walk.

At around 6.25am, a male cyclist passing by found her lying unconscious on a track near the Anglian Water sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane.

She had significant facial injuries and her dog was by her side, with his lead wrapped around her leg.

Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and died four days later.

Suffolk Police said Ms Rose was found “wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half”.

Det Ch Insp Matthew Connick added: “We continue to investigate all possible motives for the attack, and from our inquiries so far there is nothing to suggest that Anita was sexually assaulted."

Her daughter Jessica added: "Her injuries that she sustained, she didn't look like my mum.

"My mum's funeral was a difficult day, because we shouldn't be having to have a funeral for her. She was 57 years old and had so much to live for.

"She's going to miss out on birthdays, the birth of my nephew - her grandson, my brother getting married next year."

The pink Regatta jacket Anita Rose was wearing on the dog walk was taken and has not been found Credit: Suffolk Police/PA

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who saw Ms Rose, or anyone suspicious, between 6am and 6.30am at the junction between Newmill Lane and The Street, to the track road near the Anglian Water sewage treatment plant near Rectory Lane.

Det Ch Insp Connick said the force had not yet been able to speak to a man who was walking in the area 16 minutes after Ms Rose did - stressing he was a witness, not a suspect.

Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man, as he may be a key witness in the murder investigation into Anita Rose's death. Credit: Suffolk Police

Police continue to look for the pink jacket Ms Rose was wearing, which is missing. It is a Regatta Calderdale II jacket.

They are also looking for a black wallet-style quilted phone case, with gold crown and stud detail, and a pair of Samsung Galaxy earbuds which Ms Rose had in her coat.

Anyone who has information should contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/41580/24.

