A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after four children were reported missing.

Essex Police were alerted to the incident in Chelmsford on Sunday evening, with reports of a man leaving the city with four children in a car.

The investigation moved from a missing persons case to a potential abduction, the force said, with the man and children found safe in east London around 11pm.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remains in custody.

Det insp Dan Smith said: “This incident moved at an incredibly fast pace late last night and thankfully, alongside colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service, we were able to bring it to a safe conclusion.

“At all times, our priority was the safety of the children present.

“A thorough investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding is now taking place.”

