Teenage twin brothers have been jailed after killing a 16-year-old schoolboy in a fight after school which escalated into murder.

Ashraf Habimana, 16, was stabbed to death by Athif Hussaindeen, 18, in Nunnery Lane in Luton, Bedfordshire on September 29 last year.

A fight had started earlier in the day, but escalated on social media and the two feuding groups of teenagers clashed again, this time with several armed with knives.

During the clashes, Althaf Hussaindeen was captured on CCTV assaulting Ashraf who was then stabbed in the back three times by Athif Hussaindeen.

Ashraf was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Hussaindeen was handed a minimum custodial term of 24 years by a judge at Luton Crown Court today.

His twin brother, Althaf Hussaindeen, was given a seven-year minimum sentence for his role, after being convicted of manslaughter.

Ashraf’s parents said in a statement: “On 29 September 2023, my loving, caring, calm and extraordinary son was senselessly robbed of his life.

"Ashraf was a good friend, a son and brother, who was loved by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

“As a family we deeply hurt for Ashraf. He was our hope for the future with his whole life ahead of him."

Ashraf Habimana was just 16 years old when he was stabbed to death in Luton Credit: Bedfordshire Police

The family have launched a foundation in their son's memory - The Ashraf Habimana Foundation - with the slogan ‘Don’t destroy a life, Destroy the knife’ which they hope will create awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

At sentencing, the judge highlighted that ‘Ashraf was unarmed and tried to do nothing but try to get away from the scene’ when he was attacked by the Hussaindeen brothers.

Det Insp Graham Newton, who led the investigation for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is terribly sad case which has cost a young boy his life and left another with life-threatening injuries.

"Ashraf was only 16 years old when he was murdered, after he was brought into something he had no active part in.

“Our sympathies today are with his family. They are now dealing with unimaginable heartbreak and suffering, while everyone who was in the area when this incident happened will carry it with them for the rest of their lives.

“An incident that started off as a fight after school escalated quickly after videos began circulating on social media which ultimately led to this tragedy.

“So many young people are taking to social media platforms to showcase their knives, without understanding the lifelong and heartbreaking impact they have.

“Knives destroy lives, as the two people sentenced today have found out, with them now facing significant prison sentences for their role in Ashraf’s murder.”

