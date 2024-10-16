Three Pride revellers were targeted with a homophobic slur and then attacked by several men, who have now been convicted for their parts in the violent assault.

The victims - two men and a woman in their 20s - were kicked and punched after a night out in Peterborough city centre in June, during the city's Pride weekend.

Three men from Peterborough - Cai Dinardo, 22, Thomas Eve, 23, and Tyler McFarlane, 23 - pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and affray after being caught on CCTV, and received suspended sentences.

The victims were walking past a takeaway in Long Causeway at around 3am when Dinardo and McFarlane shouted a homophobic slur and began following them.

A fight broke out and Dinardo and McFarlane began throwing punches.

A member of the public intervened to stop the attack and the victims walked away. But the pair followed and began the attack again further down the road. Eve joined the attack, kicking and punching the victims.

Det Con Bethany Reynolds, who investigated, said: “This was a sustained violent attack, which left two people with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“I have no doubt in my mind the attack was aggravated by hate. Everybody has the right to feel safe when out, whatever their age, race, gender, ethnicity or sexuality.”

Dinardo, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Eve, of New Lakeside, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

McFarlane, of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to ABH and affray and was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years.

All three were ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Police said there is another man they would like to speak to, and have released a CCTV image of him.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police.

Cambridgeshire Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a hate attack after Peterborough Pride in June 2023 Credit: ITV News Anglia

