Three balaclava-clad men were seen leaving a murder scene shortly after a man was attacked in a residential area.

Police have launched an investigation following the death of the 30-year-old man who was found with serious injuries at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Armed police and ambulance crews were called to Meadgate Avenue, in Chelmsford, Essex, but the man did not survive.

Detectives believe the suspects were three men wearing balaclavas, who were seen leaving the area shortly after the attack.

Essex Police Detective Inspector Lydia George said: “This is a terrible incident and my first thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

Police at a murder scene in Meadgate Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex Credit: Essex Police

“I have a team of officers working around the clock to identify and arrest these suspects, and I need the public’s help to do so.

“I am sure this is a distressing time for those in the area, so I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can and that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“This happened in a residential area of Chelmsford, next to busy roads. Members of the public may have vital CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of this incident.

“If you saw these men around the time of the incident in the area surrounding Meadgate Avenue on Tuesday, please contact us."

