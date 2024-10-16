The moment a man threw the ingredients of an egg mayonnaise sandwich at a court building was caught on CCTV footage.

Mohammed Fatah, 26, was caught throwing bread, eggs and mayonnaise at the entrance to Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 10 July.

He was then arrested on 18 September for kicking and spitting at police officers who denied him entry to the court.

Fatah, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on Friday to 22 weeks in prison after admitting a string of charges.

He also threatened to damage the building before urinating in and damaging his cell while in custody.

Footage of Fatah throwing the items at the building was released by Cambridgeshire Police after he was sentenced.

At his sentencing he admitted three counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, making threats to destroy or damage property and theft of £20 of cleaning products from Savers in Westgate, Peterborough city centre.

He was also ordered to pay £130 in compensation to the driver of a car whose window he smashed in Lincoln Road, Millfield on 8 October.

Det Sgt Sian Thomas, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "As police officers, we come to work knowing the dangers of the job, but being abused for doing our job is unacceptable."

