A man in his 20s has died following an incident at a university gym.

Emergency vehicles were called to the University of East Anglia Sportspark shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening following reports of a medical incident involving a man who had been using gym equipment.

A man was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was evacuated while emergency services provided medical treatment.

A police cordon is in place and the gym will remain closed while enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, the UEA Sportspark says: "We are aware of an incident at the Sportspark this evening during which someone received emergency treatment but sadly died.

"We are providing support to staff and Sportspark is currently closed, and will remain closed tomorrow."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know