Fraudsters have been tricking drivers into paying a toll to cross a new multi-million pound bridge.

Authorities said they had received multiple reports of people getting texts, letters and phone calls saying they had to pay a fee for crossing the £145 million Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Scammers claimed to be from Lowestoft Town Council and said local residents had not paid their toll charge for crossing the bridge.

The council discovered the scam after being contacted by people trying to pay.

It stressed the new bridge, which opened in September, is free to use.

A council spokesperson told ITV Anglia: "Our understanding of the scam is that local residents have been sent texts, letters and received phone calls claiming to be from 'Lowestoft Council' regarding an unpaid toll fee for crossing the newly opened Gull Wing Bridge.

"We became aware of this when concerned residents contacted us to pay their toll and reported it to Suffolk County Council and Trading Standards to investigate.

"Alongside our partners at Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council, we’d like to reassure residents and visitors that there is no toll charge for crossing Gull Wing Bridge.

People at the opening of Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk in September 2024. Credit: ITV Anglia

"Anyone who is contacted about a toll charge should report it to Trading Standards and the relevant authorities.

"We’d also encourage residents to help raise awareness of this scam (and the many others that are in circulation) by sharing it with friends, family and neighbours, especially any who may be vulnerable within our community."

The bridge will be officially opened on November 19. It is the third crossing over Lake Lothing, which runs through the centre of town.

It is hoped that the bridge will ease traffic in the area and act as a catalyst for economic growth by attracting new investors to the town.

