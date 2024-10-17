Chelmsford attack victim named locally as Essex teenager arrested for murder
A man who died after being attacked has been named locally, as police arrested a teenager over his murder.
Thirty-year-old Kieran Shepherd was found injured in Meadgate Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
A 19-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and is being held in custody.
Police said officers had compiled a timeline of events, reviewed hours of CCTV, conducted house-to-house inquiries, and carried out phone and vehicle checks to establish a picture of what happened.
Flowers for Mr Shepherd were left at the scene of the attack on Wednesday.
Det Insp Lydia George described the death as a "terrible incident" and said officers were "working around the clock" on the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
