A man who died after being attacked has been named locally, as police arrested a teenager over his murder.

Thirty-year-old Kieran Shepherd was found injured in Meadgate Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and is being held in custody.

Police said officers had compiled a timeline of events, reviewed hours of CCTV, conducted house-to-house inquiries, and carried out phone and vehicle checks to establish a picture of what happened.

Flowers for Mr Shepherd were left at the scene of the attack on Wednesday.

Flowers have been left at the scene in tribute to Kieran Shepherd, 30. Credit: BPM Media

Det Insp Lydia George described the death as a "terrible incident" and said officers were "working around the clock" on the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

