Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England. Presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was broadcast in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 17 October 2024

Saturday marked 100 days of Labour in office since winning their landslide in the general election in July. Anglia Late Edition looks back at the ups downs of the past three months.

The programme also discusses what needs to be done following the devastating flooding which affected parts of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire after record-breaking rainfall in September.

There was also a discussion about a potential new law to legalise assisted dying for people with a terminal illness and on who will become the next Conservative leader with NW Essex MP Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick in the final two.

Emma Hutchinson was joined by three MPs from the East of England on the programme:

Jess Asato is the Labour MP for Lowestoft

Nick Timothy is the Conservative MP for West Suffolk

Adrian Ramsay is the Green MP for Waveney Valley and the co-leader of the party.

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Jess Asato MP (Lab), Nick Timothy MP (Con) and Adrian Ramsay MP (Green) Credit: ITV Anglia

