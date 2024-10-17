A former end-of-the pier helter-skelter that was converted into a holiday cottage is among five waterside chalets to receive listed status.

The lower section of the fairground ride that was lived on Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth was used to create the two-storey holiday cottage Dutch Tutch on the Norfolk Broads in 1910.

The cottage has now been listed at Grade II by the the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England, alongside four other waterside chalets.

The listed waterside buildings – Dutch Tutch, Tower View, The Eel Sett and The Holt in Potter Heigham, and Staithcote in Wroxham – are within the Broads National Park.

The Holt, Candle Dyke has received Grade II listing. Credit: Historic England

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, said: “These characterful buildings are special to the Broads National Park and it’s important that they are protected and celebrated.”

Waterside chalets were initially built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries for an expanding holiday market consisting mainly of affluent city dwellers who sought refuge from urban life within the wild and undeveloped Broads.

Local manufacturers developed their own vernacular style of simple, lightweight timber buildings, suited both to the uncertain subsoils of the wetlands and the need to transport materials which, in many cases, was by water rather than road.

The Eel Sett, Candle Dyke. Credit: Historic England

Kayleigh Judson, Broads Authority heritage planning officer, said: “We are delighted that these well-loved Broads chalets have met the national criteria for listing due to their historic and architectural significance.

“Each one tells its own unique story about bygone eras in the Broads.

“The waterside is a harsh environment, and these structures are particularly vulnerable to change.

“The new listings will help to preserve their special appearance by giving them the protection they deserve, so that their unique characteristics can be appreciated for generations to come.”

