RAF jets broke the sound barrier as they raced to intercept a London-bound passenger plane at the centre of a security alert.

Fighters from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire were sent to the Air India flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow after it raised the alarm shortly after midday on Thursday.

The alert was later stood down and the passenger plane continued to Heathrow, where it landed at 1.32pm.

The passenger plane had been sent into a holding pattern over Norfolk and Suffolk.

People living in the East of England reported hearing a sonic boom shortly after midday, which rocked homes and rattled windows.

A Royal Air Force spokesperson said: "We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft.

"Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control.

"This incident is now being handled under the control of civilian authorities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know