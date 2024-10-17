Play Brightcove video

Miguel Mota was found to be carrying 45 bags of cocaine and an imitation firearm.

A teenage drug dealer shouted abuse at police before being arrested and found to be carrying an imitation firearm.

Miguel Mota, 18, was stopped by neighbourhood officers in De Havilland Road, Wisbech after he tried to run from the car.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine after 45 individual bags of the drug and £25 cash were found in his pocket.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm after a BB gun was found in his backpack.

Mota, of South Brink, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for two-and-a-half years on Friday (11 October).

Det Con Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse for carrying a firearm, even if it is an imitation, and I am glad we were able to stop Mota before it could be used to intimidate or harm someone.

“Drug dealing and associated criminality can have a massive impact on the community, so I would encourage anyone with information about drug use and dealing to report it to us.”

