An investigation is continuing into the death of a student after an incident at a university gym.

It happened around 7pm on Wednesday night, when emergency services were called to the University of East Anglia Sportspark following reports of a "medical incident" involving a man who had been using gym equipment.

The student, a man in his 20s who was studying at the Norwich Medical School, was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the UEA Kurdish Society said the victim was a member of the Kurdish community.

Norfolk Police said they were working alongside the Heath and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. It is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Meanwhile, the Sportspark will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, but is expected to reopen on Saturday.

In a statement, the University of East Anglia said it was "providing support to all of those affected by the incident".

