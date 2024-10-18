A man who phoned a hotel to threaten asylum seekers has been given a criminal behaviour order.

Robert Shortman, 49, called a hotel in Cambridge on a withheld number in August, and asked it was housing asylum seekers.

He expressed his disgust over the premises housing "immigrants" and told the staff member to "be ready, we'll be coming for them".

The 36-second call came during the far-right's anti-immigration riots across the UK.

Immediately after the call, the staff member sent a panicked message to colleagues explaining what had happened.

Despite Shortman using a withheld number, police traced the call to him and he was later arrested at his home.

Shortman admitted calling the hotel and talking about housing asylum seekers, but insisted he did not intend to actually go there, nor did he want to scare anyone.

He pleaded not guilty to making threats of death or serious harm but was found guilty at trial.

Shortman, of Stevensons Road in Longstanton near Cambridge, was handed a five-year criminal behaviour order banning him from visiting or contacting the hotel.

PC Ryan Curtis, who investigated the case, said: “Given the widespread disorder across the country, the call Shortman made would have been very distressing for staff at the hotel.

“They would have had no idea whether he was going to follow up on his threats and it would have only added to the climate of fear at the time.

“If Shortman is found to be in breach of this order, it is an arrestable offence, and we will put him back before the courts.”

