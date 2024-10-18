Two friends killed in a crash on an unlit road had been on a cycle ride pub crawl, an inquest has heard.

Fathers Edward Trudgill and Daniel Macdonald, both 39, died on the A143 at Billingford in Norfolk on 27 August last year.

The pair, best friends from the age of four, who lived just a few doors away from each other in Brockdish, near Diss, had been cycling home from a pub on their e-bikes when they were involved in a collision with a Mini Cooper.

The driver, who faced no further action from police, told officers arriving at the scene the pair had “come out of nowhere” and were “on the wrong side of the road”.

Mr Trudgill and Mr Macdonald had spent the day on a bike ride with friends, which involved stopping at several pubs for “around 30 minutes”, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard during separate inquests on Friday.

CCTV had shown them leaving the Scole Inn on their bikes shortly after 9pm, with Mr Trudgill “unsteady on his feet”.

Toxicology reports found Mr Trudgill was around two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit for driving and there was also cocaine in his system - although this may not have been taken in the hours before the crash.

Mr Macdonald was also around two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit for driving.

PC Daniel Smyth, a forensic crash investigator, said evidence suggested that Mr Trudgill may have already been lying in the road when he was hit by the Mini and that he may have “fallen off his bike”.

The two men died after a crash in the village of Billingford. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Macdonald had probably got off his bike and walked down the road “waving his arms” to try and stop the traffic when he was also struck, the court heard.

The driver, who was travelling just over the 50mph speed limit, could not have avoided the collision, said investigators.

Mr Smyth found there was “insufficient time and distance” for him to react and that “even at 50mph the outcome would likely have been the same.”

The inquest was told both Mr Trudgill and Mr Macdonald were experienced cyclists who had been on several trips together. Both were wearing helmets but neither had high-visibility clothing on.

Area coroner Samantha Goward concluded that both men had died as a result of multiple injuries from a road traffic accident.

She said: “It does appear on the balance of probabilities that Mr Trudgill came off his bike and was in the carriageway”.

Mr Macdonald had made a “conscious decision to go back and help his friend”, she said, adding: “The evidence suggests that Dan was trying to protect his friend when he was struck by one car and pushed into the path of another one."

Tributes paid to pair

Following the conclusion of the inquests, the families of the two men released tributes to their loved ones.

Mr Macdonald's family described him as "a loving father, stepdad, partner, son, brother, uncle and, to so many, a friend".

"Dan, known to his family as Bert, loved life; he was funny, happy and incredible in every way, just beautiful. Dan enriched his family’s lives with nothing but love, kindness, fun, and happiness. Our hearts are truly broken, life will never be the same.

“Dan had two sons and lived with his partner and three stepchildren, with whom he shared his wide and eclectic range of hobbies, skills and interests.

“He was always willing to help friends and family whenever asked. His love of restoring his classic car, renovating his home and garden made him the person he was.

“We’re so proud of him and everything that he achieved. He has always been, and will remain “the most fun grown-up in the world."

Mr Trudgill's family described themselves as "devastated [and] broken".

"Taken away from us way too soon, a much-loved son, brother, father, husband and friend," they said.

"He touched so many people, just a lovely kind and caring man."

