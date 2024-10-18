The parents of a woman who died when her car crashed into a ditch have paid tribute to her "iridescent beauty".

Lily Sparrow, 27, died in the crash near Ely in Cambridgeshire on 12 October.

The black Vauxhall Corsa left Putney Hill Road, near Prickwillow, between 1.30pm and 2pm, ending up in a roadside ditch.

In a statement released through police, Ms Sparrow's parents described her as their "beloved daughter".

"While devastated by her loss, her iridescent beauty will shine and be with us forever.

"The wonderful relationships that she created and the light she brought to those whose lives she touched will always be a source of pride and joy for us."

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who saw the car travelling between Isleham and Prickwillow in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it through the force website.

