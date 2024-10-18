The family of a man whose death is being investigated as murder have paid tribute to him, saying he will be "forever in our hearts".

Kieran Shepherd died at the scene after being assaulted in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and detectives have been given more time to question him.

“Kieran was a kind and loving son, brother, and father; his loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends," said his family in a statement.

“Our lives will never be the same without him; he will be forever in our hearts."

Officers said they have compiled a timeline of events, reviewed CCTV, gone house-to-house and carried out phone and vehicles checks.

They continue to appeal for witnesses to contact them with information.

