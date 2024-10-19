A number of homes have been evacuated and roads closed after a house fire.

Neighbours reported hearing a 'loud bang' at a property in Cleat Hill near Bedford around half past seven this morning.

Bedfordshire Police said neighbouring houses were evacuated and road closures are in place, which include the Kimbolton Road/Wentworth Drive junction with Cleat Hill and the junction at Bedford Road and Graze Hill.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

