Homes evacuated after house fire near Bedford, as neighbours hear a 'loud bang'
A number of homes have been evacuated and roads closed after a house fire.
Neighbours reported hearing a 'loud bang' at a property in Cleat Hill near Bedford around half past seven this morning.
Bedfordshire Police said neighbouring houses were evacuated and road closures are in place, which include the Kimbolton Road/Wentworth Drive junction with Cleat Hill and the junction at Bedford Road and Graze Hill.
People are being urged to avoid the area.
