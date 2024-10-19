Two pedestrians have been airlifted to hospital after a car crashed into them before hitting the wall of a town centre car park.

The man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were walking in Swan Street, Northampton, just after 3.30pm on Friday October 18, when a black Seat Leon was in collision with them, before crashing into a wall in St John’s Car Park.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital by air ambulance where police say they are being treated for serious injuries.

The car park was shut for a number of hours to assess the structure of the building but police said that motorists are now able to retrieve their cars.

A 23-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Northamptonshire Police have revealed that they were in attendance at the time of the collision and so have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

