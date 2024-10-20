The wife of a Conservative councillor who was jailed after an online rant about migrants, will reportedly appeal against her sentence.

Lucy Connolly, 41, the wife of West Northamptonshire Tory councillor Raymond Connolly, posted on X in August on the day three girls were killed in Southport, amid online misinformation about the identity of the killer, including false claims he was an asylum seeker.

She wrote: "Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care... If that makes me racist, so be it."

On Thursday she was jailed for two years and seven months at Birmingham Crown Court, having last month pleaded guilty to a charge of inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material.

Connolly's husband said that she plans to appeal against the sentence, which he believes was political, MailOnline reported.

Mr Connolly told the website: "She will be appealing and I will support the judicial process of whatever they decide to do.

"The trouble is, I was always told it wasn't political but today it seems to be."

Connolly's post was viewed 310,000 times in three-and-a-half hours before she deleted it.

She sent a WhatsApp message on August 5 joking that the tweet to her 10,000 followers had "bit me on the arse, lol".

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said Connolly posted a message saying she would "play the mental health card" if she was ever arrested.

In mitigation, Connolly's lawyer Liam Muir said she had been "triggered" by the deaths in Southport, having lost a son herself, but that race had not been the motivating factor.

Three girls were stabbed and killed at a holiday club in Southport on July 29 sparking nationwide unrest.

The Recorder of Birmingham Judge Melbourne Inman KC said Connolly was "well aware how volatile the situation was".

He added that Connolly had encouraged activity which threatened or endangered life.

