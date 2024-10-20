A drunken attacker was told by a judge he was "lucky" to be facing a manslaughter charge as he was jailed for a one-punch assault that left his victim with life-changing bleeds on the brain.

Kieran Napier attacked his 27-year-old victim in St Neots Market Square in Cambridgeshire at 3am on 19 March 2022.

The man fell to the ground and hit his head, causing two bleeds on the brain.

Napier fled the scene with his girlfriend and a friend, but was arrested six months later at Gatwick Airport after a police wanted appeal.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm without intent, a charge he denied until he changed his plea in August. He had initially denied being at the scene of the crime.

Napier, 27, of Rectory Close, Great Paxton, was jailed for one year and 10 months at Cambridge Crown Court.

Sentencing Napier on 11 October, Judge Philip Grey said: “You may not feel lucky at the moment, but you are. If you had seen what can happen when people hit their heads, then you would realise how close to manslaughter you came. No intention would not be a defence.

“Remorse is not demonstrated by telling a pack of lies about not being at the scene and pleading not guilty at court and only admitting your guilt belatedly.

“Drunken violence of this sort is far too common. People have the right to go out and enjoy themselves without unexpected violence.”

The victim suffered bleeds to the brain and spent three days in hospital but had to be re-admitted when further brain bleeds were discovered.

Det Sgt Sharon Burrell said: “This sentence reflects the severity of this crime and is a stark reminder that a single punch can have disastrous and devastating consequences for everyone involved.

“Every weekend in towns and cities across the country police deal with alcohol-fuelled violence. I hope this case will make people think about their actions.”

