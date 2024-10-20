A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car while running across a busy road.

It happened on the A45, near the Billing area of Northampton just after 11am on Friday October 18.

The man had been driving a black Mazda 3 on the eastbound carriageway, when he came to a stop and ran across the road, before being in collision with a Toyota.

Northampton Police said it referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after the incident, as officers were in attendance when it happened.

The A45 was closed for about seven hours while investigations were carried out.

Northamptonshire Police is for any witnesses or people with dash cam footage of the crash to contact them.

