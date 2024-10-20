Detectives investigating the death of a 'kind and loving father' have charged three men with his murder.

Kieran Shepherd died at the scene after being assaulted in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday 15 October.

Joseph Dawe, 20, of Greenland Gardens, Great Baddow and Zack O’Keeffe, 19, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, are both due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 October.

Another 19 year old, Harrison Carpenter of Springfield, Chelmsford has already appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this weekend to answer a charge of murder.

He's now due appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday 21 October.

Meanwhile Mr Shepherd's family have paid tribute to him, saying he will be "forever in our hearts".

“Kieran was a kind and loving son, brother, and father; his loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends," said his family in a statement.

“Our lives will never be the same without him; he will be forever in our hearts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know