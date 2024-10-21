A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 57-year-old dog walker was found lying on a path with serious head injuries.

Anita Rose was walking her springer spaniel Bruce in Brantham, Suffolk, when she suffered critical injuries early on Wednesday 24 July.

A cyclist discovered her lying unconscious on a track near a sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane, shortly before 6.30am.

S he was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg. The dog was not harmed and her jacket was missing.

Ms Rose was t aken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious head and facial injuries, where she died four days later.

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in Ipswich on suspicion of murder. The man is currently being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he remains.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team via their online portal.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Anita’s death.

