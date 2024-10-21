An OnlyFans model has admitted throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage at the launch of his general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, doused the Reform UK leader in the McDonald's banana milkshake as he campaigned in Clacton, Essex, on 4 June.

She admitted charges of assault by beating and criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Farage attended the hearing, arriving at the same time as the model, but declined to comment afterwards.

Nigel Farage was splashed with milkshake as he left a Wetherspoon pub in Clacton. Credit: PA

Mr Farage, who is now Clacton MP, was doused as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town.

He had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

The criminal damage related to £17.50 worth of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer James Woolfenden.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Adjourning sentence until 16 December, deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to, in my judgment, two serious charges.

“This was an unprovoked, targeted attack now on an elected Member of Parliament."

“I take a serious view of these offences. I am seeking a pre-sentence report which will consider all options for sentence.”

Mr Farage later made light of the incident, posing on social media with a milkshake. Credit: PA

In a witness statement read out in court, Mr Farage said he was not injured but “this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job” and that he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

“I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign,” he added.

Thomas Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident and told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day, the court heard.

She told officers she “does not agree with his political views”.

She said she was outside the pub when she saw him leaving and decided to act because she “had the opportunity”.

Giving details from her police interview, prosecutor Nishma Shah told the court: “She acknowledges that this was an assault and that the liquid would have gone over the jackets of him and others and caused them to get cleaning, but she states that Nigel would be able to afford this.

“She states she did not regret her actions.”

Thomas Bowen told police she did not intend the cup to hit Mr Farage.

When questioned on his client had changed her plea on the day of trial, Andrew Price, defending, told the judge: “This case has had a tremendous impact on this defendant.

“There have been a number of threats made against this defendant and she as much as possible wanted to put it out of her mind and avoid making the decision that she ultimately has come to.”

The barrister earlier made a successful application to the court to allow his client not to read her address out in open court, explaining “very severe threats have been made” concerning the case.

Thomas Bowen was granted unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing.

