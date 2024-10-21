A university gym where a student died will remain closed "until further notice".

Mohammed Faraj died at the Sportspark at University of East Anglia in Norwich on Wednesday night, the university's Islamic Society said.

Emergency services had been called to reports of a "medical incident" involving a man aged in his 20s who had been using gym equipment.

The University of East Anglia said the Sportspark had re-opened, but the gym would remain closed "until further notice" as they help authorities investigating the man's death.

Mohammed Faraj was a member of the Kurdish community, the UEA's Kurdish Society said, and was studying at the Norwich Medical School.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the UEA's Islamic Society paid tribute to "our brother Mohammed Farraj", describing his death as a "sudden shock".

"Mohammed was ambitious, hard-working and smart, but above all he was good, kind, and beloved by all," the society's statement said.

"He spent three years among us at the university, where he lived, worked and studied; he was intimately known within our community.

"He was our friend, our brother, and we loved him."

Norfolk Police said they were working alongside the Heath and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

