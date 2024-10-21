Play Brightcove video

Aidan Webb's parents tell ITV Anglia's Rosie Dowsing about the devastating impact of drink-driving.

The parents of a teenager who was killed in a crash involving a drink-driver near Milton Keynes, say his killer should spend longer behind bars and be banned from driving for life.

Aidan Webb, 19, was killed when a faulty car driven by Tyler Wilkins crashed in North Crawley in December 2022. Wilkins was jailed earlier this month, almost two years after the crash.

Aidan's parents, Scott and Angela Webb from Newport Pagnell, are calling for 'Aidan's Law' to see drink-drivers banned from the road indefinitely, because they believe there is no working deterrent to drink-driving.

Wilkins, 20, was given a driving ban of seven years and a sentence of three years and four months at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 30, after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the legal limit of alcohol.

His sentence carries a minimum term in jail of 16 months, something Aidan's family say is too short.

Scott Webb, Aidan's dad said: "I can’t believe we’ve had to wait 21 months, and he’ll only serve 16 in prison.

"He’ll have Christmas in 2026 with his family. We’re never going to have Christmas with Aidan ever.”

“The adverts say drinking and driving wrecks lives and it does because it’s destroyed ours.”

Angela Webb, Aidan's mum said: “I hate having to buy him flowers, when I should be buying him presents. He [Wilkins] gets to live his live and my baby doesn’t.”

Aidan Webb was described by his family as their "beautiful boy". Credit: Thames Valley Police

Aidan's mum continued by saying she is haunted by the tragic way in which her son died.

She said: “I just hate life without him, but I know I’ve got to because of his younger brother. I just can’t breathe. I wouldn’t wish it on my worse enemy."

According to the Department for Transport, Aidan was one of an estimated 300 people killed by drink-driving incidents in 2022. It was the highest figure since 2009.

Scott and Angela say longer sentences, processed quickly, would be a deterrent. They also want lifetime driving bans imposed on drink-drivers who kill, something they will campaign for under Aidan’s law.

Scott said: “There is no working deterrent for drink driving. I think if we introduce something like life bans for drivers that kill, then that may make people think before they decide to drink over the limit and then drive.

"If we can do anything to stop this happening to anyone else, no-one else needs to live this nightmare.

"We have the life sentence, we’re going to have to live with this for the rest of our lives.”

In response to Scott and Angela's calls for lifetime driving bans and tougher jail sentences for drink-drivers, the Government said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Aidan Webb.

"Independent judges decide sentences including whether to impose lifetime driving bans but we are committed to ensuring the punishments available fit the severity of the crime, and are investing in recruitment and additional sitting days so justice can be delivered swiftly.”

