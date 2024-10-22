Detectives have charged a man with the murder of a mum-of-six who was attacked as she walked her dog.

Suffolk Police said Anita Rose, 57, left her house at around 5am on 24 July to take her springer spaniel dog, Bruce, for a walk and was found critically injured by a member of the public at approximately 6.25am.

Roy Barclay, of no fixed abode, was charged with the murder of the mother-of-six on Tuesday night.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A male cyclist called an ambulance after he found Ms Rose lying unconscious on a track road near the sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane.

Police said with her jacket taken, Ms Rose was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg.

Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, having sustained serious head injury and facial injuries, where she died four days later on July 28.

The dog was not harmed.

Suffolk Police said officers arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Monday.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Crimestoppers had offered a £20,000 reward for leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms Rose's death, with her daughter appearing on Crimewatch Live last week to appeal for information.

