New drone images have revealed the devastating damage after a fatal gas explosion at a detached home.

The blast happened at around 7.30am on Saturday in Cleat Hill, Bedford, and a man was killed in the incident.

A police cordon remains in the area and a woman who was also injured in the explosion remains in hospital.

The blast caused major damage to the large detached property, and the whole roof was destroyed from the flames.

Brick rubble from the house is strewn across the garden, and the rear-facing conservatory has been razed to the ground.

The extensive damage to the property on Cleat Hill, Bedford, after a gas explosion in the area. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bedfordshire Police said that gas was still being detected in the area, which a spokesman explained was "thought to be naturally occurring gasses from an underground source and not coming from the gas pipe network in the area".

Neighbours have spoken about their shock at the explosion but said they feared an accident had "been brewing" after a gas leak during the summer.

A pocket of natural gas was discovered around 100 metres under the ground in the Cleat Hill area in July while contractors were putting in a ground source heat pump.

During that repair work they were ordered to leave their properties by Bedford Borough Council and the emergency services.

The council has been approached for comment about the repair work that was carried out.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know