A man has been killed and another driver has been arrested after a three-car crash on a busy Essex bypass.

The collision on the A12 dual carriageway at Kelvedon happened just after 9.30am on Tuesday.

A grey Volkswagen Polo, black Mercedes E220 and grey Mercedes CLA 200 were involved in the crash and the 58-year-old man who was was driving the Polo died at the scene, according to Essex Police.

The driver of the Mercedes - a 21-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions after the crash and re-opened after 3pm.

Essex Police is appealing for dashcam footage.

