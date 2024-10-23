A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother-of-six who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk.

Roy Barclay, 55, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich, where he was charged with the murder of Anita Rose, 57.

He was also found with failing to attend for recall to prison.

Ms Rose was found with serious injuries at around 6.30am on 24 July on a dog-walking track in Brantham in Suffolk, and died four days later in hospital.

She had left her home at about 5am to walk her springer-spaniel Bruce, said Suffolk Police, on a route that she took regularly.

She was discovered injured by a cyclist who raised the alarm. A pink jacket she had been wearing that morning was missing and her dog's lead was wrapped around her legs.

Barclay spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he is of no fixed abode, as he appeared in court.

Charges, read to the defendant by the court clerk, allege that on 24 July of this year he murdered Ms Rose, and that “also an associated matter, having been recalled to prison on June 1, 2022 and notified of the recall you failed without reasonable excuse to attend for recall and were unlawfully at large”.

He was not asked to enter a plea to either charge during the two-minute hearing.

The case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court, where Barclay was due to appear on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Presiding magistrate Anne Walker said he would also appear before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on 20 November.

Ms Rose's death sparked a three-month investigation by Suffolk Police, which included her daughter appearing on Crimewatch Live and the charity Crimestoppers offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to her killer being caught.

