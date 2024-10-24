A driver who killed a motorbike rider in a head-on crash after dangerously overtaking a van has been sent to prison.

David Taylor, 58, of Chatteris in Cambridgeshire was jailed for just over three years at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, having earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The fatal collision happened at around 5.30pm on 8 January on Forty Foot Bank in Ramsey while Taylor was driving a grey BMW X1 towards Chatteris.

He attempted to overtake a van but crashed head-on with a red Moto Morini motorbike being ridden by Alexander Paynter near the Benwick Road junction.

Alexander Paynter, 25, who died in a head-on collision in Ramsey on January 8 2024. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The 25-year-old father, of Blacksmith's Close in Ramsey Forty Foot, died at the scene and Taylor was arrested.

Taylor, of Mallard Close, told Cambridgeshire Police officers during interview the motorbike "just appeared", adding that he first saw it at the point of collision.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was a completely avoidable collision that simply wouldn’t have happened had Taylor driven to the road conditions.

"He chose to perform a completely unnecessary and dangerous overtake which resulted in Alexander losing his life.

"Alexander was innocently riding home to his family from his place of work and he was unable to do anything to avoid this collision."

Mr Paynter's family said: "Alexander was loved by all his friends, colleagues and anybody who met him. He had his own unique view of life and a very alternative sense of humour.

"People he met for the first time were often left wondering what had just happened. He was a real character.

"With his love of motorcycles, outrageous fashion, hair colours, dogs and whiskies, you never really knew what would come next."

As well as being sent to prison, Taylor was disqualified from driving for six years and eight months.

