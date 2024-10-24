Dozens of firefighters were sent to the scene of a fire reported at a leading Cambridge hotel.

The fire at the University Arms Hotel in Regent Street was reported at about 12.35pm, said Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, which sent 30 officers to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for the hotel said it had started in the building's service lift, which had caused black smoke in the area.

By 3.20pm it had been brought under control and the hotel was open and running again as usual, he added.

More than 30 firefighters were sent to the incident. Credit: BPM Media

The emergency response closed Regent Street - one of Cambridge's main city-centre roads - for several hours.

The hotel suffered a damaging fire in 2013, which spread through the top floor after a fault in an air conditioning unit.

