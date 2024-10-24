Luton Town have said they are "angry, upset and frustrated" after reporting another incident of racist abuse against striker Elijah Adebayo.

The Championship club said Adebayo was sent a racist message on Instagram during the match against Sunderland on Wednesday night, when he scored his first goal of the season.

The incident was reported to the police and Instagram-owner Meta and is being investigated, the club said.

It comes after numerous other incidents of racism directed at the 26-year-old. A year ago the club said they were dealing with "a wave of vile and disgusting messages" in his social media accounts.

In a statement, Luton Town said: "Just like we said a year ago, and just like we will do WHENEVER a player or staff member is subjected to abuse, we will stand by and support Elijah unequivocally.

"To the individual who cowardly dropped into Elijah’s DMs: We know who you are and you know who you are. You’re not a faceless account, one which we have sadly become accustomed to reporting in recent years."

The club said it is doing its bit to educate everyone that racism and all forms of abuse is abhorrent and unacceptable.

Last week Jacob Brown and Mads Andersen visited Ferrars Junior School in Luton to take part in an anti-discrimination workshop, put on by the Luton Town Community Trust as part of the EFL’s Together Against Racism campaign.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know