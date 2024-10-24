An 18-year-old who repeatedly stabbed a man in the street on Mother's Day in a 10-second attack has been convicted of grievous bodily harm, but cleared of attempted murder.

The serious assault happened on 10 March in Thetford in Norfolk in front of the victim's two young children after they walked home from a breakfast together. He was also with his partner at the time.

During the attack on the man on his 30s, the victim feared he would die, the court heard.

Elvis Price, of Amulet Close in Thetford, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both charged with attempted murder and GBH with intent.

After an 11-day trial at Norwich Crown Court, a jury acquitted Price of attempted murder on Monday but found him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

The 17-year-old admitted escaping from lawful custody and received a conditional discharge.

The court heard that Price unexpectedly encountered the victim and his children in Bury Road on Mother's Day and there was hostility between the families.

Footage revealed that soon after that, a white car stopped in the street. Price reached inside it before putting his hand in his pocket.

The 17-year-old man, who arrived separately, forcefully pushed the victim to the ground.

Price stabbed the man repeatedly in his chest, back and abdomen before the victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for life-saving surgery.

Witnesses said they saw "arms and legs going at this man" and several people tried to help him, including a military medic.

After the attack, both attackers went on the run before being arrested six weeks later in Kent.

Price said he acted in self-defence and was protecting the 17-year-old.

The father-of-two left hospital a month after the attack but has been left with life-changing injuries.

Det Insp Sam Pontin, who led the investigation, said: "The victim very nearly died, in a public place and in the presence of his young children on Mother’s Day.

"It is truly awful for the victim, his family, and anybody who had to witness this incident.

"The situation quickly escalated from verbal exchanges to the victim being left with life-threatening injuries.

"This incident highlights the very serious consequences of knife crime."

Price is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in November.

