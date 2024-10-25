Two car thieves who used trackers to steal vehicles from across two counties have been jailed for a total of 14 years.

Warren Cook and Clint Walters took cars from Northamptonshire and Norfolk between February and July 2019.

Their system was to attach a magnetic tracking device to each car, monitoring its whereabouts, and then burgle the owner's house to get the keys before stealing the car.

The pair stole vehicles from across the county including a Volkswagen Golf in Earls Barton, a BMW 1 Series in Great Doddington, an Audi RS3 in Guilsborough and a Peugeot 207 in Northampton. They also stole an Audi S3 in Norwich.

In total, they committed 12 burglaries, during which they also stole designer wear and jewellery.

The pair admitted conspiracy to commit burglary at Northampton Crown Court, where they were sentenced last week.

Cook, 41, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, and Walters, 38, was sentenced to seven years and six months.

The court was told the pair would use a vehicle on cloned or stolen plates to get to the homes where they would steal keys.

Det Insp Al Rooney said: “I am really pleased to see both Cook and Walters handed lengthy sentences as it sends a clear message that committing these offences in Northamptonshire is a one-way ticket to prison.

“This series of crimes was a well-organised and well-planned operation, however despite that, we were able to identify these two men as the offenders and bring them to justice."

