A cleaner who snapped early-morning pictures of a striking "aurora" was disappointed to discover it was actually the lights of a nearby tomato factory.

Dee Harrison, from Ipswich, grabbed her phone to capture the colourful Northern Lights-style display after spotting it over Bramford in Suffolk.

But after posting three images on Facebook, she quickly realised the red glow had actually come from Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes’ LED light units.

"I thought I had the view all to myself," Ms Harrison told ITV News Anglia. "Now I just want people to shut up about it!

The factory lighting was mistaken for the Northern Lights. Credit: Dee Harrison

"I took a few pictures and posted them on Facebook and then it's snowballed from there. I did edit it later on when I realised."

Dozens of online commenters were quick to point out the mistake, while others said "it's wonderful whatever it is".

Ms Harrison has since had requests from across the world for her "tomato borealis" photographs.

"I've just got to laugh about it now," she said. "I've had calls from Chicago and Barcelona wanting my pictures.

"My husband thinks it's funny because I don't even like tomatoes. I can't stand them."

The Northern Lights have been particularly visible across the UK this year due to the biggest geomagnetic storm since 2003.

