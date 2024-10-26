A registered sex offender who raped a child and made her film indecent videos for him has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Jamie Thacker, 34, already had previous convictions for possessing indecent images of children, when he messaged the victim via WhatsApp and gave her instructions to film indecent videos of herself.

The videos were discovered by a family member of the victim, and she went on to reveal that she had been previously raped by Thacker.

Thacker, who previously lived in Everton in Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to 10 different counts, including rape, assault by penetration, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

He was sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court to 21 years in prison with a further five years on licence due to his dangerousness.

Det Con Bryony Ballin, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “I’m pleased Thacker is now behind bars for such a substantial length of time after he took advantage of a child in the worst possible way and put her through the most horrendous abuse.

“The victim was very brave in telling a trusted adult what had happened to her, and I hope that she now feels safe knowing her perpetrator is no longer a threat to her or any other child.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

“It’s never too late to report a crime. When you are ready, we are here.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know