Displaced residents allowed home to collect belongings a week after explosion

Emergency services have supported some of the residents that have been displaced after an explosion to return home to collect belongings.

One person died and another is fighting for their life in hospital after the blast and subsequent fire in Cleat Hill in Bedford on Saturday 19 October. A number of people have had to leave their homes while the fire service, police and Health and Safety Executive continue to investigate.

According to Bedford Borough Council, they have been offered temporary accommodation and financial support as well as a dedicated 24-hour helpline.

A 100 metre cordon is still in place, a week on from the explosion.

The centre point of the cordon is a borehole that had being drilled in order to install a heat pump some months earlier.

In July, contractors struck a pocket of natural gas while drilling and residents had to leave their homes.

It has not yet been determined exactly what caused the explosion, but the Health and Safety Executive said they are also investigating the gas leak in July.

They have confirmed that the blast on Saturday was caused by natural gas.

On Thursday evening, a public meeting was held in Bedford to allow residents who live in the evacuation area the opportunity to ask questions and hear from Bedford Borough Council, Bedford Fire and Rescue Service, Bedfordshire Police, the Health and Safety Executive and British Geological Survey.

Residents heard that specialist equipment has been brought in to help the investigators carry out assessments and gain a better understanding of the situation. A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said; "The safety of residents, responders, and the protection of homes within the cordon remain our top priority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and manage all risks associated with the incident.

"Although the recovery and investigation process is complex, we are committed to ensuring that the community of Cleat Hill is supported throughout this difficult time."